A four-alarm fire engulfed a three-story Bath Beach house Monday night.

The fire started at 8:55 p.m. on the first floor of 181 Bay 25th St. FDNY said 39 units and 168 firefighters battled the blaze, which was under control by 11:38 p.m.

FDNY fought a four-alarm fire in Bath Beach Monday night. Photos by Loudlabs NYC News

No one was injured and neighbors said the property is abandoned, according to News 12 Brooklyn.

FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.