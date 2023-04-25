Flagstar takes over Signature Bank here

Forty branches of Signature Bank, including two in Brooklyn, were taken over by the Troy, Mich.-based Flagstar Bank. Signature’s Bay Ridge branch at 9003 Third Ave. is now operating under the Flagstar banner. According to Wikiwand news reports, on March 19 the Signature Bank closure became the third largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Flagstar Bank has taken over the Signature Bank branch at 9003 Third Ave. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General

A possible bright spot for former Signature Bank mortgage holders and future homeowners is that Flagstar says it has the largest mortgage services in the U.S.

With spring in full bloom, consider buying or planting a hydrangea flower. It was via a formal proclamation on Aug. 22, 2006 by former Borough President Marty Markowitz that Bay Ridge has an official flower. After Bay Ridgeites took part in a flower contest sponsored jointly by the Bay Ridge Garden Club and the Bay Ridge Festival of the Arts, it was conveyed to Markowitz that the hydrangea was the winner.

Actually, very few communities or towns have their own designated flowers. On Nov. 20, 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation heralding the rose as the national floral emblem. However, long before that time, in 1898, schoolchildren in New York State took part in a state-sponsored poll with their winning choice being the rose. But it took the state Legislature until 1955 to make it official.

Prior to Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s administration, the rose was also the Big Apple’s choice for its flower. On April 20, 2007, Bloomberg signed a proclamation giving official status to the daffodil, and on March 18, 1940, Brooklyn Borough President John Cashmore formally designated the forsythia as Brooklyn’s celebrated flower.