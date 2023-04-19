Group to protest casino proposal during forum

Community Board 13 will host a forum tonight to discuss the proposed casino and entertainment complex known as “The Coney.”

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Gargiulo’s Restaurant, 2911 W. 15th St.

Project representatives will provide updates about the plan and take questions from residents. Elected officials are also expected to attend.

Members of United Front Against Displacement, an anti-gentrification group, will protest outside the restaurant.

Renderings of the proposed entertainment complex. Photos courtesy of Revitalize Coney Facebook

“Developers want to turn Coney Island into a playground for gamblers that will leave our community to deal with traffic and congestion, crime and bankruptcies,” the group wrote on social media. “We can’t let them do whatever they want, we’ve got to come out and fight back.”

The project is led by Thor Equities in partnership with Saratoga Casino Holdings, the Chickasaw Nation and Legends.

Thor Equities is proposing a privately funded $3 billion hotel, museum and indoor water park complex surrounding Coney Island’s amusement area. A decision on the licenses is expected to be made later this year.