A gunman stole a car and took its occupants for a terrifying ride Sunday night.

Two men, 42 and 44, were sitting in a Toyota on Ninth and Bay Ridge avenues at 9:50 p.m. when the thief jumped in the backseat and told them to drive, cops said.

The driver stopped at 10th and Bay Ridge avenues and he and his passenger got out after the carjacker fired a shot. The thief drove off with the car.

There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.