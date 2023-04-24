Man takes photo under teen’s skirt

Cops say a man took a photo under a 16-year-old girl’s skirt on Fourth Avenue and 92nd Street at 7:25 p.m. on April 14.

The suspect fled east on 92nd Street. Cops said he has dark hair, facial piercings and several arm tattoos. He was last seen wearing a multicolored hat, dark pants and a black T-shirt with a graphic design on the front.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips