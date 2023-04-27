On the Avenue: Adelphian’s good deed wins praise!

Big news! Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Upper Schooler Bella Merolesi, who graced the front cover of the April 14 Brooklyn Spectator newspaper for donating more than 70 goodie bags to the St. Vincent De Paul Society in Bay Ridge, has continued to receive praise following her good deed.

Head of School Iphigenia Romanos surprised Merolesi with copies of the paper to take home to her proud family, and posed with her in front of giant “Panthers in the Press” posters celebrating her newsworthy act that are currently on display in the 160-year-old academy’s Main Hall.

“Service is such an important component of an Adelphi education, and we are so proud of Bella for selflessly giving back to the community,” Romanos said. “Her kindness helped to brighten the spirits of so many neighbors who rely on the great services provided by the St. Vincent De Paul Society on a regular basis.”

The Bay Ridge chapter of the St. Vincent De Paul Society meets Tuesdays “on the avenue,” stationed at St. Patrick’s Church, 9511 Fourth Ave. James Lamond serves as the director of the chapter’s food pantry program.

Romanos also mentioned to us that Merolesi’s act of kindness drew praise from several alumni who subscribe to this newspaper. In fact, the academy received a handwritten letter from Class of 1970 alumna Vera Ioannou thanking the high schooler for carrying on the Adelphi traditions that she herself recalled during her time at the historic private school, located at 8515 Ridge Blvd.

It just goes to show that one good deed often begets another. Great job, Bella!

* * *

Regina Opera Company’s 53rd anniversary concert will feature instrumental by composer Julian Villanueva Raheb. Photos courtesy of Regina Opera Company

The glorious sound of opera will be heard “on the avenue” this weekend as talented members of the Regina Opera Company perform at OLPH Catholic Academy, 5902 Sixth Ave., on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m.

This special 53rd anniversary concert will feature instrumental by composer Julian Villanueva Raheb, played by members of the Regina Opera orchestra, as well as opera selections sung by sopranos Brooke Schooley and Tate Chu, tenors Paolo Buffagni and Percy Martinez, and baritone Brian Montgomery. They will be accompanied by pianist Catherine Miller and flutist Richard Paratley.

“Please join us as we celebrate our 53rd season with a two-hour concert of wonderful music,” organizers said.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for teens; Children are admitted free of charge. Tickets are available only at the door.

For more information, e-mail reginaopera@yahoo.com.