On the Avenue: Fifth Ave. BID leader moving on

Thanks for the memories! Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director Amanda Zenteno announced last week that she would be stepping down from her position after nearly 7 years at the helm of one of Bay Ridge’s most successful commercial thoroughfares.

“I take pride in the work that has been accomplished and will forever feel that Fifth Avenue is my second home,” Zenteno said in a statement.

She called her departure from the BID “bittersweet.”

“I will be moving on to a new position, but will remain an active and engaged member of the Bay Ridge community,” she said. “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with each merchant, community organization, Bay Ridge representative and resident here on Fifth Avenue.”

Among her accomplishments as executive director — a role she accepted in 2017 — Zenteno helped to bring about a renewed focus on art and culture through a number of initiatives “on the avenue.”

One of those initiatives will certainly continue in her absence, as the avenue is currently hosting a public art exhibit titled “Bay Ridge Through an Ecological Lens.” The exhibit is curated by Jennifer McGregor and hosted by Stand4 Gallery.

“It is really a special event for our community, and we are grateful for the support Amanda and the BID have given us,” said Stand4 Gallery founder Jeannine Bardo.

The interactive, public community arts exhibition features artists from throughout the New York area and includes nature walks and community interventions in the gallery and in various locations throughout the neighborhood.

For more information on the exhibit, plus a list of artists and their featured works, visit www.stand4gallery.org.

As Zenteno moves on to her next venture, BID Marketing and Social Media Manager Elizabeth Lovejoy stands ready and able to assist residents and business owners in need. Contact her through the BID’s website at www.bayridgebid.com.

Despite relinquishing her position, Bay Ridge resident Zenteno said she looks forward to continuing to be an active part of the Bay Ridge community.

“Promoting and advocating for Fifth Avenue has been a true pleasure,” she said.

* * *

Speaking of the Fifth Avenue BID, hundreds of Muslims were finally able to gather “on the avenue” for a special Community Iftar last week outside Balady Food Market, 7128 Fifth Ave.

Zenteno was in attendance, as was Chip Cafiero, who organizes parades and festivals on both Third and Fifth avenues.

“Amanda did an incredible job during her time here and she will certainly be missed,” Cafiero said. “But I have supreme confidence in the team of professionals she is leaving behind, and I know Liz is ready to continue the BID’s great work on the avenue and beyond.”

Pictured at the Community Iftar hosted “on the avenue” by Balady Food Market are Chip Cafiero, Councilmember Justin Brannan, Fifth Avenue BID Executive Director Amanda Zenteno and BID official Essa Masoud (left to right). Photo courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan

Councilmember Justin Brannan was also in attendance and praised the BID and Balady for a “perfect night.”

“What started as a small little sidewalk tradition has now grown into a big event. Thank you, Essa & Balady Foods, the 5th Avenue BID and all who made tonight possible!

Indeed, hundreds of Muslims and community members celebrated the traditional breaking of fast together, closing a full block and enjoying a meal underneath Fifth Avenue’s extensive Ramadan lighting — another initiative that came to fruition under Zenteno’s leadership.

The Community Iftar at Balady Food Market drew a tremendous crowd. Photo courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan

The colorful lights appear thanks in part to a $100,000 grant awarded to the BID through the Small BID Support Grant Program offered through the city’s Department of Small Business Services.

“Working with Illuminations by Arnold, the BID designed distinctive lighting that is now in place during the month of Ramadan,” Zenteno told us earlier this month. “We encourage all to visit, take pictures, and shop and dine on Fifth Avenue!”