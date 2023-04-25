Parks host Earth Day celebrations

Earth Day was celebrated big-time Saturday at two events for kids and adults.

Councilmember Ari Kagan and several organizations hosted a gathering in Kaiser Park that included storytelling, snacks, face-painting, crafts and games.

A youngster enjoys a snack in Kaiser Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta Face-painting was part of the Earth Day festivities in Kaiser Park. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Over at John Paul Jones Park, the Bay Ridge Environmental Group and Bay Ridge Cares hosted nearly 200 people. Volunteers cleaned up the park, repaired and painted the gazebo and did some planting.

Earth Day volunteers beautify John Paul Jones Park.

Photo courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan