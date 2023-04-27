Salty Dog to host Memorial Day Parade fundraiser

The United Military Veterans of Kings County will host their 11th benefit to support Brooklyn’s Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, April 30 at the Salty Dog, 7509 Third Ave.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the $20 admission includes live performances by six popular local bands. Among the groups are Sha Doobie, a Rolling Stones tribute band featuring spot-on Mick Jagger imitator John Cadotte, at 1:30 p.m.; City Sounds at 2:30 p.m., Rock Farm at 3:30 p.m., Bay Ridge’s famed Irish Canny Brothers at 4:30 p.m., Head N’ South at 5:30 p.m., and Cat Nip featuring singer/guitarist Cat Lau Hunt at 6:30 p.m.

Raffles will be available for $10 and the first prize is ten $100 gift certificates to well-known local restaurants.

The parade, which is in its 156th year, is the oldest big city Memorial Day march in the U.S. It will kick off at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29. The route is along Third Avenue to Marine Avenue, then up to Fourth Avenue and over to John Paul Jones Park at 100th Street.

Immediately following the march, a memorial service will be held in the park. It will include a flag-raising, bagpipers playing during a wreath-laying by veteran service organizations, a 21-gun (cannon) salute by the Veterans Corps of Artillery and the playing of “Taps.”

Air Force veteran Ray Aalbue is the parade’s chairman and U.S. Army veteran Connie Ranocchia is president.

All veterans, bands, civic and corporate groups, schools and church groups, and motorcycle clubs are invited to participate in the march. For more information, call 646-946-6244.