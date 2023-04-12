Thieves get $92K from car while owner changes tires

Two men stole $92,000 from a car on Ninth Avenue and 54th Street April 4.

Cops said the car’s owner, a 32-year-old man, was changing the tires at 11 a.m. when the thieves snuck up and grabbed the cash from the trunk.

Both suspects have dark complexions, cops said. One wore a golf hat and a black jacket and the other wore a black and white checkered shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.