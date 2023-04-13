Way of the Cross procession to St. Dominic’s draws big turnout

Worshippers gathered in Bensonhurst on Good Friday for the traditional Way of the Cross procession.

During the evening, residents from several parishes came together on local streets to commemorate the death and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

The march began at the corner of 16th Avenue and 65th Street and ended at St. Dominic’s Church, 2001 Bay Ridge Parkway. Bishop Emeritus Nicholas DiMarzio led the walk.

Bishop Emeritus Nicholas DiMarzio speaks outside St. Dominic’s Church. Photos courtesy of John Quaglione

Msgr. David Cassato, who spoke outside the church, said at least 1,500 people attended.

Photos courtesy of John Quaglione

“They came out in large numbers to celebrate Good Friday, a very strong tradition in Italian culture and in our faith as Roman Catholics,” he told this paper. “It was a wonderful experience. You can feel the sense of pride and religion walking through the street. The dignity and quality of the procession was beautiful.”

Photos courtesy of John Quaglione

The parishes that participated were St. Athanasius-St. Dominic, Basilica of Regina Pacis, Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Mary Mother of Jesus, St. Simon and Jude-Most Precious Blood, St. Finbar, St. Frances Cabrini, St. Bernadette and Our Lady of Grace.