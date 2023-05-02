Update: Missing girl has been found safe

UPDATE: She has been found safe.

Police are looking for a missing Bay Ridge student.

Amber Perez, 14, was dropped off at the High School of Telecommunication Arts and Technology at 8:30 a.m. on April 27, cops said.

According to her parents, she left the school at 2:59 p.m. and took the R train from Bay Ridge Avenue to Ninth Street. At 3:39 p.m. she transferred to a Manhattan/Queens-bound F train, which is her last known location.

Perez is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. She has purple hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a black bookbag.

Anyone with information can call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential.