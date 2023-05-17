Cyclones’ Consuegra makes advances in Brooklyn

Not only are the minor leagues filled with college draft picks hoping to make it to the major leagues, but also nearly half of the rest of the players are young Latino hopefuls from outside the U.S. competing for the same dream. Typically scouted and signed by major league clubs as teenagers, baseball is a step up from their country’s subsistence back home.

Such is the case for the Cyclones’ 22-year-old Stanley Consuegra from the Dominican Republic, who signed with the New York Mets when he was 17. Working his way up in the organization for the last five years, Consuegra has jumped from being its 31st best prospect to number 16 in the past month. That jump occurred soon after he won the South Atlantic League’s Player of the Week Award, when the young right fielder had three home runs along with 10 RBIs against the Jersey Shore during the Cyclones’ first road trip of the season.

Consuegra is a lanky 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and at this early stage of his career is described as a “five-tool” player. In particular, he has one of the top outfield arms in the Mets’ system. He is hitting .266 with four HRs and 16 RBIs. Looking to refine his game, he is working on striking out less and walking more.

“He’s got a lot of talent and there’s a reason he hits in the middle of our lineup,” said manager Chris Newell. “He’s got a plus and accurate arm. He’s working diligently on his weaknesses and is well aware of them. I think right now the more he fails, the better he’s going to get because he knows how to make the necessary adjustments. He’s a great kid to have around and super fun to watch, not to mention reliable.”