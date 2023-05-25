Deranged U-Haul driver charged with murder for rampage

From brooklyneagle.com

A former Las Vegas resident has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly driving a U-Haul truck into multiple victims across three neighborhoods in Brooklyn, ultimately killing one man and injuring others.

Weng Sor, 62, has been indicted on a 25-count indictment that includes second-degree murder, first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-and second-degree assault, and first- degree attempted assault.

The horrifying incident occurred on February 13, 2023, between 10:20 a.m. and 11:05 a.m., beginning in Sunset Park and concluding in Bay Ridge. According

to witnesses and surveillance footage, Sor intentionally targeted and struck numerous e-bike riders, a bicyclist, and pedestrians. The chaos ended when Sor was boxed in and apprehended by police in Red Hook.

The civilian killed in this rampage was 44-year-old YiJie Ye, a father of three who worked for a food delivery service. He died of head injuries after being struck in Bay Ridge. Other victims suffered a variety of injuries, including multiple rib fractures, a pelvic fracture, broken legs, and injuries to the head, ankle, and knee.

Several of the victims required surgery as a result of their injuries.

Sor, who has a history of mental illness and violence, allegedly claimed that an “invisible object” triggered his deadly rampage. He had stopped taking his medication, according to his family. His criminal history includes arrests for driving while intoxicated, evading a police officer, and multiple instances of battery.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Joseph Mancino and Assistant District Attorney Alicia Trujillo, under the supervision of Assistant District Attorney Leila Rosini, Chief of the Homicide Bureau. Sor is being held without bail and is due back in court on May 31.