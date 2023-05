Four people were injured during a fire in a synagogue on 15th Avenue and 56th Street April 30.

The blaze began at 1:47 a.m. on the first floor of the three-story building and was put out an hour later, FDNY said. There were 12 units and 60 firefighters at the scene.

Three firefighters and a civilian were treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.