High school to honor Oscar-winning alum

Actor, singer and songwriter Paul Jabara, a 1965 Fort Hamilton H.S. graduate, will be posthumously inducted into the Shore Road school’s alumni Hall of Fame May 12.

Jabara won the Academy Award for best original song for the disco hit “Last Dance” and also scored Golden Globe, Grammy and People’s Choice awards. “Last Dance,” sung by Donna Summer, reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Paul Jabara and Donna Summer at the Academy Awards. Photo courtesy of Twitter

Jabara’s songwriting credits include many platinum and gold records. Barbra Streisand, Julio Iglesias and Diana Ross are among the stars who recorded his songs. He made his Broadway debut in the rock musical “Hair” and was in the London cast of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” His films include “Midnight Cowboy,” “The Lords of Flatbush,” “The Day of the Locust,” “Light Sleeper,” “Honky Tonk Freeway,” “Legal Eagles” and “Thank God it’s Friday.”

The cover of Paul Jabara’s 1977 single “Slow Dancing.” Photo courtesy of Facebook

Sadly, Jabara was only 44 when he died in L.A. in September 1992. He is buried in Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery.

At the Hall of Fame ceremony in Fort Hamilton’s Laurence Laurenzano Performing Arts Auditorium, the school’s symphonic band will play “Last Dance.” Natasha Rodriguez, president of the Alumni Association and a former FHHS music teacher and student, will present a copy of the Hall of Fame plaque to members of Jabara’s family.

***

As acting president of the Society of Old Brooklynites, we will chair the May 3 monthly meeting in Brooklyn Borough Hall at 6:30 p.m. Justin Batt, the curator and director of Brooklyn’s New York Harbor Defense Museum (based on the grounds of Fort Hamilton), will show views of the Battle of Brooklyn and a collection of artifacts, uniforms, armaments and exhibits from the American Revolution, World Wars I and II, Korea and Vietnam. This free event is open to society members and the public.