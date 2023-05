Three crooks beat a 17-year-old boy and stole his moped on 23rd Avenue and 86th Street at 5:10 p.m. on April 16.

The thieves punched the boy several times and one hit him with a metal pipe, leaving him with minor injuries, said cops. They fled north on 23rd Avenue.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.