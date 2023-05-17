School orchestrates memorable day for its musicians

Thanks for the melodies!

Xaverian H.S.’s annual music awards ceremony for underclassmen hit all the right notes Saturday.

A pie-eating contest was part of the fun. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Parents joined their kids in the parking lot for a fun day that included food, a dunk tank, tug of war and a pie-eating contest.

Students and their parents play tug of war. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We honor all the underclassmen that have done well in music this year with either a Director’s Award or the Ritter Foundation Award for Music,” said music director Joseph Loposky. “The gist of the day is to celebrate the students that do high-level work here at Xaverian.”