CB10’s Beckmann to lead Ragamuffin Parade

Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann will be the grand marshal of the 57th annual children’s Ragamuffin Parade, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 on Third Avenue from 76th to 92nd Street.

Josephine Beckmann Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General

John Quaglione, the well-known civic leader and deputy press secretary for the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, will be “Man of the Year.”

John Quaglione Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General

Beckmann is an outstanding choice to lead the parade. Her role as district manager is almost akin to that of a small-town mayor, with the combined population of Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton larger than many small cities, towns and villages across the country.

Quaglione wins high praise for his volunteer work on behalf of the Brooklyn Committee of the March of Dimes and as the former board chairman of St. Anselm Catholic Academy.

Ragamuffins at a past parade. Eagle Urban Media/File photo

When the parade’s 50th anniversary was celebrated, the city approved co-naming the northeast corner of Third Avenue and 74th Street “Ragamuffin Way.” Further up the block, at Our Lady of Angels parish, is where it all began. The parade was the brainchild of Rev. James McKenna, with the strong support of parishioner Cliff Scanlon.