Cyclones’ Smith off to hot start

With a number of Cyclones being promoted to Double-A Binghamton, infielder D’Andre Smith was recently called up to Brooklyn from St. Lucie. Playing in his first full season, the Mets’ 2022 fifth-round draft pick out of USC is off to a hot start, batting .379 in his first eight games since joining the team two weeks ago after coming off the 60-day injured list.

Playing just two seasons with the Trojans, Smith and five other teammates were drafted from USC. As a sophomore, Smith entered the MLB Draft after hitting .295 over 65 games. He caught the eyes of scouts and was the 149th overall pick in the draft.

Known for his high energy and hustle, Smith recently showcased his value on the road in Aberdeen during a 5-4 Cyclones win, going 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 steals. After this early hitting display, Cyclones hitting coach Richie Benes is satisfied not to tinker with what is working. Benes is happy with Smith’s approach since the San Diego native is comfortable at the plate and is producing.

Sizing up the new addition to his team, Cyclones manager Chris Newell said, “He’s a relentless worker and a great kid with a great attitude. He’s a sponge for information to improve. If he can stay healthy he will have a ton of success.”