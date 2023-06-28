Kagan wins GOP primary in landslide, will face Brannan in November

Ari Kagan breezed through the Republican primary in the 47th City Council District and will face Democrat Justin Brannan in the general election.

The newly remade district includes Bay Ridge, Coney Island and parts of Bath Beach and Dyker Heights.

With 98.25 percent of scanners reporting, Kagan had 1,583 votes (75.24 percent), Anna Belfiore-Delfaus had 261 (12.40 percent) and Avery Pereira had 250 (11.88 percent).

Kagan was a Democrat when he was elected to serve the 47th District in 2021. He became a Republican last December. The district currently includes Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate.



Democratic Councilmember Justin Brannan has represented the 43rd District since 2018. Photo courtesy of Justin Brannan Facebook

Since 2018, Brannan has served the 43rd District, which was also re-drawn last year. It currently includes Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights. Brannan was unchallenged in this year’s primary.