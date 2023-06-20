Maimonides luncheon fetes volunteers

Maimonides Health honored more than 1,200 volunteers during its annual luncheon at Ateres Golda June 7.

Among those recognized was 91-year-old Margot Lowenstein, a refugee from Nazi Germany who has given nearly 16,000 hours of service over the past 28 years.

“Margot was the first volunteer to come back after the COVID pandemic to give her helping hand in the Division of Vascular Surgery, where she makes reminder phone calls to patients so that they do not miss their appointments,” Maimonides said in a statement. “She is one of the many people that makes this hospital as great as it is.”

The HASC Center received a plaque for its work with Maimonides. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The HASC Center, a group that helps developmentallydisabled people, was also honored.

The center’s volunteers are trained to put together “Welcome Boxes” that patients get when they are admitted to the hospital.

“Maimonides is grateful to all the volunteers for their selfless commitment and dedication to patient care,” the hospital said.