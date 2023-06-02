Man on e-bike assaults woman at 45th Street

A man riding an e-bike followed a 20-year-old woman and grabbed her breasts, thighs and buttocks while she was walking on 45th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues at 12:40 a.m. May 21, police said.

After he groped her, the suspect got back on the back and fled south on Seventh Avenue.

Cops describe the man to have light complexion. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jacket, white and black sneakers, a black helmet and a black mask.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.