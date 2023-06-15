On the Avenue: #FunonFifth Festival sets stage for strolls

Now that everyone has had their #FunonFifth, it’s time to get ready for the annual Summer Stroll on 3rd program!

Strollers can enjoy music, food and drink, rides, promotions and entertainment “on the avenue” beginning July 21, when the program kicks off from 68th Street to 83rd Street. The event moves to 83rd Street to Marine Avenue the following week, July 28. On Aug. 4, the stroll returns to the northern end of the avenue, and the final event of the season takes place Aug. 11 on the southern end.

“It’s always a great event,” said Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero, who is assisting new Summer Stroll Coordinator Arlene Keating in her first year at the helm. “The Fifth Avenue Festival serves as the perfect introduction to the summer outdoor event season in Bay Ridge. We have the strolls, then the Ragamuffin Parade and finally, the Third Avenue Festival, which is celebrating its 50th year in October.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis rocks out with Sha-Doobie on the Fifth Avenue Festival’s Main Stage.

The excellent turnout for Fifth Avenue’s event bodes well for the crowds expected to gather “on the avenue” this summer, according to Cafiero.

“The Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID did a fantastic job drawing a crowd. [Interim Executive Director] Elizabeth Lovejoy brought in so many interesting vendors and lots of rides and attractions,” he said. “It really got the community excited for what’s to come on the avenue.”