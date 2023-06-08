On the Avenue: Huge crowds enjoy #FunonFifth Festival

Tens of thousands of people had #FunonFifth this past Sunday afternoon at the annual Fifth Avenue Festival, which stretched from 69th Street to 85th Street.

There was lots to do “on the avenue,” according to Festival Manager Chip Cafiero.

“This is one of the largest crowds I’ve ever seen on Fifth Avenue,” he said. “We had more than 120 vendors for this festival, the most I’ve seen. And I’ve been doing festivals for a long, long time!”

Among the attractions were unique food vendors like The Pickle Guys, Sam’s Fried Ice Cream, Twisted Potato and Hangry Dog NYC. There were also lots of rides for children of all ages to enjoy.

New York Mets legend Art Shamsky signed autographs at a booth set up by local custom framing company Matted Memories.

Live bands entertained crowds at several locations, including PC’s Bar & Grill, 7215 Fifth Ave.; Schnitzel Haus, 7319 Fifth Ave.; Bean Post Pub, 7525 Fifth Ave.; Mussels Brick Oven Pizza, 8001 Fifth Ave.; and The Hideout, 8415 Fifth Ave.

From left: Festival Manager Chip Cafiero, Councilmember Justin Brannan, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira.

The festival’s main stage was located at 77th Street. That’s where we spotted U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis singing along with Rolling Stones tribute band Sha-Doobie. City Councilmember Justin Brannan and state Sen. Andrew Gounardes were also spotted “on the avenue” and caught up with Cafiero and Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association President Dan Texeira.