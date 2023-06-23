On the Avenue: Summer is finally here — time to stroll on 3rd!

This week marked the official first day of summer on June 21, so naturally Bay Ridge is buzzing about the 2023 Summer Stroll on 3rd program, which kicks off “on the avenue” Friday evening, July 21!

Visitors can expect lots of live music, food and drink, rides, promotions and entertainment when the program kicks off from 68th Street to 83rd Street. The event moves to 83rd Street to Marine Avenue the following week, July 28. On Aug. 4, the stroll returns to the northern end of the avenue, and the final event of the season takes place Aug. 11 on the southern end.

Tens of thousands of visitors enjoy the Summer Stroll on 3rd events each year.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to on Third Avenue is excited about this year’s events,” said Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero, who is assisting new Summer Stroll Coordinator Arlene Keating in her first year at the helm. “There are lots of new businesses that are looking to introduce themselves to the community, plus a ton of local organizations that can’t wait to share vital information with the general public at the strolls.”

For information on participation and sponsorship opportunities, contact Keating at 917-656-8374 or send an email to summerstrollon3rd@gmail.com.

Also be sure to stay up to date on all stroll happenings by following the event’s official social media pages: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook/Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter.

* * *

Calling all patriots! The 116th Annual Brooklyn American Independence Day Parade steps off “on the avenue” this Sunday, June 25 at 11:30 a.m. following mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 526th 59th St.

Marchers will head northbound on Fifth Avenue toward 43rd Street, spreading patriotic joy to spectators along the parade route.

The parade’s mission, according to the website, is “to celebrate the diversity of the people of Brooklyn and that of the people of the United States of America by uniting as members of one extended family, under the flag, and in accordance with the virtues of patriotism.”

The parade serves as a prelude to nationwide July 4 festivities as America marks its 247th year of independence.

Hope to see you all waving American flags “on the avenue” this Sunday!