Past and present meet at Luna Park

UPDATE: Due to air quality conditions on New York City, the event has been postponed.

Luna Park will celebrate its expansion and observe its first incarnation’s 120th anniversary Wednesday night.

The free event kicks off at 7 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcoming remarks by Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc.

The festivities will include carnival-style performances, music, entertainment, and treats at the new main entrance on Stillwell Avenue.

The event will also highlight the park’s latest attractions, including the Sky Chaser Ropes Course, Tony’s Express roller coaster and Leti’s Treasure log flume.

The original Luna Park opened in 1903 and closed in 1944. The new park opened in 2010.

“We are overjoyed to celebrate this expansion, a milestone that pays homage to the enduring spirit of fun and joy that has defined this beloved Amusement District and our community throughout its history,” Zamperla said. “With the addition of these new attractions, food and beverage locations and pedestrian plazas, we are excited to continue to celebrate the legacy of Coney Island by bringing the finest amusement park experience to New York City.”