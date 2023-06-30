Students clean beach near Army base

Fort Hamilton Army Garrison Commander Brian Jacobs joined local students as they cleaned up the small beach at Denyse Wharf near the Verrazzano Bridge.

According to retired Assistant Principal Thomas Greene, who headed the science department at Fort Hamilton H.S. and is a past president of the Bay Ridge Community Council, the debris consisted of driftwood, plastics, metal objects, glass and old tires, which were collected and placed in a Dumpster provided by the city’s Dept. of Environmental Protection.

Col. Brian Jacobs joined the workers.

Participants received community service certificates attesting to their civic engagement efforts. Fort Hamilton science teacher Blanca Ching provided guidance and supervision during the cleanup. Even Col. Jacobs donned his work clothes to help rake and bag up some of the litter.

Greene said this was the 34th annual cleanup. Since the Army no longer uses the beach, students and their parents are hoping the Army will consider making the beach available for kids to learn firsthand about serious environmental issues.

Thomas Greene, center, with a crew from a previous year.

Ultimately, Greene would like to see a regional Ecolab built near the beach that could be used by local elementary schools. A proposal has been prepared by Friends of Denyse Wharf and endorsed by the New York State Marine Education Association requesting city officials to consider building a marine environmental science laboratory on NYC Parks Dept. property in front of Denyse Wharf.