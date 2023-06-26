Woman shot in head on 65th Street

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head on Sixth Avenue and 65th Street. Image via Google Maps

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the head on Sixth Avenue and 65th Street at around 2:15 p.m. Monday. 

Cops said she is in critical condition at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

