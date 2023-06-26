Woman shot in head on 65th Street

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the head on Sixth Avenue and 65th Street at around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
Cops said she is in critical condition at a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
