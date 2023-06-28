Zhuang wins big in Dem primary, GOP race too close to call

Susan Zhuang easily beat her two opponents in the Democratic City Council primary in District 43.

The re-drawn majority Asian district includes parts of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Sunset Park.

With 98 percent of scanners reporting, Zhuang had 2,013 votes (58.57 percent), Wai Yee Chan had 1,066 (31 percent) and Stanley Ng had 327 (9.51 percent).

“My opponents ran a spirited campaign and I look forward to all of us coalescing to win this seat in November,” Zhuang said. “Tonight, we will celebrate, but tomorrow we will get back to work in our effort to win in November. I am truly humbled by tonight’s result.”

The race on the Republican side is much closer. With 97.89 of scanners reporting, Ying Tan has 415 votes (50.67 percent) while Vito LaBella has 387 (47.25 percent).

Ying Tan holds a slim lead over Vito LaBella in the Republican primary.

Photos courtesy of Ying Tan Facebook and Vito LaBella Facebook.