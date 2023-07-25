Bennett sang praises of Third Avenue book shop

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett, who died July 21 at age 96, is fondly remembered by Bookmark Shoppe owner Christine Freglette and her staff. Bennett appeared twice at her popular venue at 8415 Third Ave.

On her Facebook page, Freglette described Bennett as “My favorite guy, getting to work with him was everything.”

Tony Bennett gives a thumbs up next to shop owner Christine Freglette. Photos courtesy of Facebook

“Our friend Tony has gone on to his eternal rest,” she added. “We were lucky enough to have Tony in the Shoppe twice.”

Through her determination and strong business acumen, not only did Freglette score big in getting Bennett to help sell and autograph his books, but he asked to come back a few years later.

Bennett first visited on Nov. 12, 2016 to promote his book “Just Getting Started.” He returned in 2018 to sign copies of “Tony Bennett Onstage and in the Studio.”

The beloved entertainer signs autographs for his fans. Photo courtesy of Facebook

“Tony came into the Shoppe, stopped, looked around and said, ‘This is the place I like,’” Freglette said. “The girls are so nice to me here. I like these girls.’ WELL, you may have received compliments in your lifetime but if you’ve never been called nice girls by Mr. Bennett … you haven’t lived.

“Rest in Peace, Tony. Us Nice Girls at the Shoppe loved you.”