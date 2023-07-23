Cops say Third Avenue spa engaged in prostitution

Rose Spa on Third Avenue near 77th Street was shut down earlier this month due to alleged prostitution on the premises.

The NYPD filed a nuisance abatement order against the spa and a judge granted a temporary closing order that will be in effect until the city decides whether to close the business for good, a police spokesperson said.

Rose Spa on Third Avenue near 77th Street. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Cops posted several notices on the door. One was a restraining order that said, “Removal of property from these premises is prohibited and the following activity is prohibited: use and occupancy. Prostitution.”