Cops seek suspect in fatal shooting

Cops have identified a suspect in the murder of 15-year-old Faridun Mavlonov, who was shot on 62nd Street near 20th Avenue at 1 p.m. on July 17.

Gravesend resident Leopoldo Nash, 17, was last seen fleeing south on 20th Avenue, cops said.

A surveillance image of the suspect. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Mavlonov was walking with five boys and a girl when Nash allegedly fired at them seven times, according to the New York Post, which said the suspect was allegedly targeting another boy. Mavlonov was hit in the back and died the next day.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.