Deer rescued near bridge dies

The wounded deer that was rescued near the Verrazzano Bridge July 3 has died.

NYC Parks said the animal likely swam to Denyse Wharf from Staten Island. Animal Care Centers of NYC, Urban Park Rangers, the Dept. of Environmental Conservation and the NYPD took part in the rescue.

The deer likely swam across the Narrows to Denyse Wharf. Photos courtesy of Justin Brannan Twitter

The NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit sedated the deer and put it in ACC’s van at 5:20 p.m., but the animal died before it reached Brooklyn Care Center.

Although a postmortem exam didn’t determine the cause of death, ACC said the deer suffered from a severe tick infestation and a compound fracture of the right tarsus with bone exposure.