Driver charged with 85-year-old man’s death

Cops arrested the driver who allegedly struck and killed 85-year-old Bay Ridgeite Norman Fruchter last year.

Jorge Gonzalez-Cadme, 42, was charged Monday with criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, speed violation: imprudent speed, and unsafe backing of a vehicle.

Norman Fruchter Photo courtesy of steinhardt.nyu.edu

Cops said Fruchter was crossing at the intersection of Bliss Terrace and 68th Street at 10:12 p.m. on Dec. 22 when Gonzalez-Cadme backed into him with a Hyundai Elantra. Fruchter died Jan. 4.

According to Chalkbeat, Fruchter was an education equity movement leader in New York City and New Jersey. His wife Rachel died in 1997 after being hit by a van while biking in Prospect Park.