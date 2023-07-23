Man gropes woman on Shore Road

A man groped a 33-year-old woman on Shore Road and 99th Street at 12 p.m. on July 11.

He grabbed her buttocks and tried to lift her dress before fleeing, cops said.

The victim was later evaluated by EMS.

Cops said the suspect is in his early 30s, around 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds with a dark complexion.

A woman was groped on Shore Road and 99th Street. Photo courtesy of Google Maps Inset photo: Surveillance image of the suspect. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.