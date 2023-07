Cops arrested a man who allegedly threw a cluster of bricks through a window at state Sen. Iwen Chu’s office on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 66th Street July 14.

A surveillance image of a man throwing bricks into state Sen. Iwen Chu’s office. Photos courtesy of Iwen Chu Facebook

Mou Hu, 42, was charged with criminal mischief.

No one was injured during the incident, which took place at 9:30 a.m.