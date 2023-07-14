On the Avenue: Summer Stroll brings excitement to Third!

What’s better than spending a warm Friday evening “on the avenue” with friends and family?

How about being able to walk the avenue in style, without vehicular traffic and with live entertainment at nearly every turn? Yes, it’s time for the 2023 Summer Stroll on 3rd!

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Bay Ridge for the first stroll of the summer on Friday, July 21, beginning at 6 p.m. Third Avenue from 68th Street to 83rd Street will be packed with live music, food and drink, rides, promotions and entertainment. The event moves to 83rd Street to Marine Avenue the following week, July 28. On Aug. 4, the stroll returns to the northern end of the avenue, and the final event of the season takes place Aug. 11 on the southern end.

Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero, who is assisting new Summer Stroll Coordinator Arlene Keating in her first year at the helm, said there is a lot to be excited about.

Talented performers from local dance schools often put on a show for crowds “on the avenue” at the Summer Stroll on 3rd events.

“Between the information tables that are set up along the route, to the children’s attractions, to the restaurants offering live bands all night long, there’s something for everyone at the Summer Stroll on 3rd,” Cafiero said.

Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira echoed those sentiments.

“It’s going to be an incredible series of evenings on Third Avenue, and we are grateful to the businesses that are coming out to greet the public as well as to our generous sponsors who help to ensure that this event is a tremendous success,” he said.

This year’s premier sponsors are Maimonides Medical Center and Empire State Bank. The event’s gold sponsor is Northfield Bank. Silver sponsors are Lincoln Brokerage and Iannelli Construction Co., and bronze sponsors are Body Mind Salt and Ridgewood Savings Bank. Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn serves as an in-kind sponsor for the event, providing design and printing services.

Representatives from Premier Sponsor Maimonides Health brought giveaways to last year’s events.

Be sure to stay up to date on all summer stroll happenings by following the event’s official social media pages: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook/Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter.

Share your photos from the events by tagging #SummerStrollon3rd and join the fun!