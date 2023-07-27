On the Avenue: Thousands enjoy a ‘stroll’ on Third Ave.

They came, they strolled, they had a blast!

Thousands of people flocked to Third Avenue this past Friday evening for the first of four consecutive 2023 Summer Stroll on 3rd events in Bay Ridge.

There were informational tables and children’s activities set up “on the avenue” along the stretch of vehicle-free blocks from 68th Street to 83rd Street, plus live music being performed outside the avenue’s many restaurants.

Strollers enjoy the free information and giveaways at the table set up by Premier Sponsor Maimonides Health. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

There was also a photo booth set up along the route, where strollers could strike a pose and share it online using the official event hashtag, #SummerStrollon3rd.

The fun continues this Friday evening, July 28, from 83rd Street to Marine Avenue. On Aug. 4, the Stroll returns to the northern end of the avenue, and the final event of the season takes place Aug. 11 on the southern end.

Summer Stroll on 3rd Coordinator Arlene Keating (right) walked the avenue with George Panos. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

This year’s premier sponsors are Maimonides Medical Center and Empire State Bank. The event’s gold sponsor is Northfield Bank. Silver sponsors are Lincoln Brokerage and Iannelli Construction Co., and bronze sponsors are Body Mind Salt and Ridgewood Savings Bank. Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn, a major supporter since the Stroll’s inception, serves as an in-kind sponsor, lending design and promotional expertise to the event.

Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero (left) and Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira (right) greeted former State Sen. Marty Golden and wife Colleen along the stroll route. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Be sure to stay up to date on all Summer Stroll happenings by following the event’s official social media pages: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook/Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter.