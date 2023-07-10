Tan wins GOP primary; LaBella stays in race on Conservative line

Ying Tan edged out Vito LaBella in the Republican primary in City Council District 43.

On election night, with 97.89 percent of scanners reporting, Tan led LaBella by just 28 votes.

The re-drawn majority Asian district includes parts of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Sunset Park.

“Grateful for supporters and voters who trust me,” Tan tweeted. “Honored to represent District 43 and future of Brooklyn GOP. Thanks to my team. Commitment unwavering. Together, we’ll prioritize public safety, education and quality of life. With your support, we’ll make a lasting impact.”

Vito LaBella lost the GOP primary but will run on the Conservative line. Photo courtesy of Vito LaBella Facebook.

LaBella conceded but will stay in the race on the Conservative line. He and Tan will face Democrat Susan Zhuang in November.

“The facts of this campaign have not changed,” LaBella said. “Of the three remaining candidates I remain the most qualified. I have both the experience and institutional knowledge of policing and education that neither of my opponents in either party possesses.”