The 15-year-old boy who was shot Monday on 62nd Street near 20th Avenue has died.

Foridun Maulonou was hit in the back at around 1 p.m. and died Tuesday in Maimonides Medical Center.

Cops said the male shooter wore a mask, a gray sweater, dark sweatpants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.