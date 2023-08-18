18th Avenue gets the party started

A big crowd came out Aug. 17 for the opening night of the annual Feast of Santa Rosalia on 18th Avenue between 68th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway.
Visitors enjoyed rides, shopping, carnival games, live music and – of course – food.
“The feast provides a wonderful place for families to make memories and enjoy one of New York’s great neighborhoods,” said WCBS-TV reporter Tony Aiello, this year’s grand marshal and a native Sicilian.
The celebration, which ends Aug. 27, is named after the patron saint of Palermo, Sicily.