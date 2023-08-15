Beckmann gets top award from police commissioner

At the recent National Night Out Against Crime event outside the 68th Precinct stationhouse, Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann received a top award signed by new Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban. The Civilian Commendation Award reads, “For the assistance and act of recognition that serves the City of New York Police Department and the Community for public safety, quality of life and police community relations.” Capt. Kristen Schafer, the precinct’s commander, gave Beckmann the award on Caban’s behalf.

Beckmann, a Dyker Heights resident, has been the district manager for 20 years and has a superb record of community service, which includes active membership with the Dyker Heights Civic Association and the Precinct Community Council.

As a further indication of her popularity and civic achievements, the Ragamuffin Parade Committee unanimously selected her to be the grand marshal of this year’s parade, which will take place along Third Avenue on Sept. 30.

***

Since I’ve been involved with the Bay Ridge Historical Society for so many years, I haven’t had much interaction with the Brooklyn Historical Society, although I had been a dues-paying member some time ago. When I recently clicked on its website, I found out it no longer exists.

The old Brooklyn Historical Society building. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The sad part is it had been around for 150 years. It was founded in 1863 as the Long Island Historical Society and then changed its name to the Brooklyn Historical Society in 1985. In 1881 it moved into a new building at 128 Pierrepont St., which was later designated a National Historic landmark. The interior library and museum are a New York City landmark.

Through further research, I found out the building – and its extensive collection covering Brooklyn’s extraordinary history of nearly 400 years – has been taken over by the Brooklyn Public Library. The Pierrepont Street site is now called the Center for Brooklyn History.

***

Correction: In last week’s column, we gave the wrong date for the Maryland 400 ceremony at the Old Stone House. It will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.