An autistic 9-year-old boy drowned in the Erie Basin Wednesday.

Bensonhurst resident Hasbul Nehan left the IKEA on Beard Street – where he was shopping with his family – and walked toward the nearby pier sometime before 10 p.m.

Cops later found some of Nehan’s clothing in the water and divers found his body at around midnight.

The boy was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.