Police on Saturday found the remains of a 15-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming two days earlier.

Markel Aristis’ body was recovered from the water near West 16th Street at around 9:20 p.m.

Images via Citizen App

On July 27 at around 12:45 p.m., lifeguards saw Markel and his 14-year-old brother struggling in the water near West 22nd Street. The NYPD Emergency Service Harbor Unit, FDNY and Aviation units saved the younger boy but couldn’t find Markel.