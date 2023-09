It was a case of purr-fect timing.

Police rescued two kittens that were trapped in a construction barrier in Shore Road Park Aug. 24.

Members of Sean Casey Animal Rescue were first on the scene but couldn’t reach the stranded felines.

Cops rescued the kittens and took them to a shelter. Photos courtesy of Sean Casey Animal Rescue Facebook

NYPD Special Ops officers showed up, removed the kittens from the barrier and took them to a local shelter.

“Without hesitation, they came out to help us get them out safely,” the Sean Casey group said on Facebook. “Thank you so much for your amazing help.”

