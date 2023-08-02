Cyclones break three team records 

Since late July, the second-place Aberdeen Ironbirds (17-8) and the first-place Brooklyn Cyclones (19-8) have made it a dogfight for the top spot in the North Division of the South Atlantic League. As the teams battle it out, individual Cyclone players have at the same time exceeded previous team records during this second-half race for the playoffs. During Brooklyn’s last road trip against the Hudson Valley Renegades, three new individual records were set.

First, in an 8-7 comeback win, Alex Ramirez went 6-for-6 (five singles and a double) to break a long-standing record of five hits in one game that was held by nine different former Cyclones. Along with his record-setting six hits, Ramirez also stole three bases and robbed a left field-bound home run with a leaping catch at the fence. He also leads the team with 50 runs scored and 41 RBIs.

“He’s a special player,” said manager Chris Newell about the 20-year-old five-tool outfielder from the Dominican Republic who is enjoying his second season in Brooklyn. “He’s earned the number two spot in the Mets’ minor league system. Even when he is struggling offensively, he can still win games for you with his glove, arm and legs.

Looking back at last season, Newell said, “This year he’s made a full 180 degree transformation and has shown maturity. It’s been special watching him.”

Also during the Hudson Valley series, Brooklyn’s top pitcher Blade Tidwell (7-3) recorded his sixth straight win in a close 4-3 victory over the Renegades. At the finish of the game, Tidwell had 107 strikeouts, breaking the record of 105 held by Junior Santos in 2022. Teammate Rhylan Thomas also played a key role in Tidwell’s win when the USC-drafted outfielder made a leaping game-saving catch at the right field fence for the last out of the game to preserve the 4-3 win.

Finally, outfielder Omar De Los Santos surpassed Walter Rasquin’s 2017 record of 32 stolen bases as the Cyclones took four out of six games at Hudson Valley to maintain first place, just a game ahead of Aberdeen.