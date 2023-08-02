Fifth Avenue market catches fire

A fire broke out in the 5 Borough Market on Fifth Avenue and 84th Street at 2:35 a.m. on July 25.
FDNY said 12 units and 60 firefighters responded and put out the blaze by 3 a.m.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
