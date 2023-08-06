Old Brooklynites elect new president

The Society of Old Brooklynites – which was founded in 1880 when Brooklyn was an independent city and the third-largest city in the nation – recently held its 146th anniversary dinner at the Bay Ridge Manor. As part of the celebration, the new officers and board of directors were sworn in by former state Sen. Marty Golden, a society life member.

The new president is Dr. Fred Monderson, a highly decorated Vietnam veteran, historian, photographer, retired college professor, author, journalist, Egyptologist and current Transportation Committee chairman for Community Board 8.

Dr. Fred Monderson, second from left, with family members.

Monderson is the society’s 49th president. He was preceded by George Broadhead, who was elected in 2015, re-elected for additional terms and served an extended time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This occurred when no in-person public meetings were held.

Other officers sworn in were Ted General, re-elected as first vice president; Michael Spinner, second vice president; Sherman Silverman, treasurer; and newly elected Hyacinth Constance as secretary.

Among the board of directors sworn in were Robert Daniels, Ira Kluger, Daniel Johnson, Rickie James, Ketriana Yvonne and Christopher Weicha.

Officers take the oath.

Brooklyn’s official historian Ron Schweiger is a board member and a past society president, and former Borough President Marty Markowitz serves as honorary chairman of the board.

The dinner included a toast and salute to the USO on its 82nd anniversary of providing world-wide service and entertainment to the men and women in military service, past and present.

Sadly, and with fond memories, we mourn the loss of Ralph Perfetto, a longtime board member and a past society president, who died July 12.