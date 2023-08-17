On the Avenue: Final ‘stroll on 3rd’ draws summer’s largest crowd!

Talk about going out in style!

The fourth and final installment of the 2023 Summer Stroll on 3rd drew its biggest crowd of the season on Friday, Aug. 11. Tens of thousands of people came to Third Avenue between 83rd Street and Marine Avenue to enjoy food, music and shopping “on the avenue.”

There were also special performances by some of the neighborhood’s most talented youngsters. The cast of Narrows Community Theater’s “The Music Man” performed a free preview of the show for enthusiastic crowds at 85th Street throughout the night. A few blocks away, dance students put on a show outside the Brooklyn Dance Center, 8717 Third Ave.

Talented youngsters perform a number from Narrows Community Theater’s upcoming production, “The Music Man.” Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

“It was the biggest crowd I’ve seen in quite some time,” said Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero, who organized the event alongside Summer Stroll Coordinator Arlene Keating. “People are enjoying all that Third Avenue has to offer. It’s great to see.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

* * *

Happy anniversary to Tanoreen!

The iconic Third Avenue restaurant is currently celebrating its 25th year in business “on the avenue” and recently shared their milestone with the community.

Chef Rawia Bishara and her daughter Jumana hosted a very special celebration on Sunday, Aug. 13 that included food, drinks and music. It was a chance to thank their customers and their fellow merchants.

As part of their 25th anniversary celebration, Chef Rawia Bishara and daughter Jumana shared this collage chronicling Tanoreen through the years on the restaurant’s social media channels. Image courtesy of Tanoreen

“We are very proud of what we have built and very grateful for immeasurable support over the years,” they said in a statement on the restaurant’s social media pages. “To all of our family and friends, loyal guests and staff: you are rockstars and we love you.”